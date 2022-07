Berti went 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Mets on Saturday.

Berti led off the contest with a double and finished with his first three-hit game of the campaign. He stole second base in the seventh inning but was left stranded there. Berti has been a true difference maker in fantasy this season thanks to his proficiency on the basepaths. He leads the majors with 26 thefts, with 22 of those coming since the start of June.