Berti will again start at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies.

Berti started at short in Game 1 on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in what was a 4-1 loss, but the Marlins will continue to roll with the 33-year-old speedster. Garrett Hampson and Joey Wendle are again riding the pine.