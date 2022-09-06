site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jon Berti: Back in action Tuesday
Berti (hip) is starting at second base and leading off Tuesday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He will face ace Aaron Nola in his first game back after missing almost a week with a hip issue. Berti hit one home run with four steals and a .222 average in 17 games in August.
