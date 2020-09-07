Berti will start at third base and will bat sixth in Monday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

After an 0-for-5, three-strikeout showing in Saturday's 7-3 win, Berti took a seat in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays while Eddy Alvarez swapped in for him in the lineup. Following Alvarez's demotion ahead of Monday's series opener in Atlanta, Berti will draw back into the lineup for what will be his 11th start in 14 games. While the recent trade of Jonathan Villar has cleared the way for Berti to see more frequent work, the 30-year-old could lose out on starts once the Marlins formally activate Isan Diaz, who is slated to return from the restricted list in the near future after informing Miami he would opting back in to the 2020 season.