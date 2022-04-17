Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.