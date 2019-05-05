Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Berti had started six of the Marlins' previous seven games, with his spike in at-bats mostly a result of Neil Walker missing time due to hamstring and knee injuries. Walker returned to the lineup Saturday and will check in at first base again in the series finale, so Berti will retreat to a bench role while Martin Prado moves across the diamond to the hot corner.