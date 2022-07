Berti was held out of Tuesday's game against the Angels due to tightness in his lower extremities, Christina Di Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Berti sat out Tuesday for the second consecutive game due to the injury, and manager Don Mattingly believes the two straight days off will "be really beneficial." It's unclear exactly how long the 32-year-old has been battling the injury, but he's 1-for-19 across his past five contests.