Berti is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Berti heads to the bench after making six straight starts -- five at third base, and one in left field, Isan Diaz is making his second consecutive start at the hot corner, and he may have overtaken Berti for primary duties at the position while Brian Anderson (shoulder) is on the shelf. Berti offers some intriguing speed (four steals in six attempts) if he's able to stick in an everyday role, but his .165 average on the season may have made manager Don Mattingly willing to explore other options.