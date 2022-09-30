Berti went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over Milwaukee.
After going 0-for-18 with seven strikeouts in his previous four games entering Thursday's contest, Berti returned to form with two base knocks. He showed off his speed as well, with one of his hits being an infield single, after which he swiped second base for his 38th steal of the season. He is batting .179 with one home run and five stolen bases in 84 at-bats this month, but perhaps the multi-hit effort is a sign that he will close the season on a high note.