Berti (oblique) is ready to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti has been out for five weeks with the left oblique strain, so he will likely need a week's worth of games with New Orleans at least before he's back up to speed. The owner of an underwhelming .237/.324/.373 line this season, Berti will likely slide back into a utility role upon activation.