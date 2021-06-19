Berti went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Cubs.

Berti padded Miami's lead with his blast off Chicago starter Zach Davies in the sixth inning. The 31-year-old has posted multiple hits in three of the last five games, going 7-for-16 (.438) in that span. The infielder has an uninspiring .222/.328/.333 slash line with three homers, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases in eight attempts through 61 games. He's enjoyed an everyday role lately, drawing time at second base and third base.