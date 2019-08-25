Berti went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Marlins' 9-3 loss to the Phillies.

Berti reached base three times on the night, as he was also plunked twice by pitches. The Miami leadoff man has come up big through the first two games of the series against Philadelphia, going 4-for-9 with a home run, two steals, two RBI and three runs. He'll start at shortstop and occupy the table-setting role in the series finale Sunday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.