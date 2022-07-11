Berti went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mets.
After falling in a 3-for-34 (.088) slump over his previous nine games, Berti has gone 6-for-9 with a pair of steals over his last two games. The 32-year-old has been a nightmare for opposing batteries with 27 stolen bases on the year, including 23 in 34 games since the start of June. He currently leads all of baseball in that category and has already cruised past his previous career high of 17 steals set during the 2019 campaign. Berti is now slashing .277/.365/.386 through 211 plate appearances.