Berti went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's victory over San Francisco.

Berti spoiled a strong start by Giants hurler Kevin Gausman with a seventh-inning homer that tied the game at 1-1. He tacked on another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to help break the game open. After playing a limited role early in the season, Berti has now started five straight games, and he has collected one hit in each of his past four. He has yet to steal a base this season, so his fantasy production has been disappointing overall.