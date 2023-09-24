Berti went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over Milwaukee.

Berti opened the game's scoring with a 428-foot solo shot off Freddy Peralta in the second inning. However, the 33-year-old utility man wasn't finished as he cracked another homer, this time a 411-foot, two-run one, in the eighth inning. Berti appears to have laid claim to a bigger role as he has started four of the last five games, including the past two at shortstop. He is slashing .286/.327/.386 with six homers, 15 steals, 49 runs and 32 RBI over 127 games this season.