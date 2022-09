Berti was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Rays with right hip soreness, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old left with the injury after the eighth inning, and he provided Miami's only real offensive production prior to his exit by going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base. Miami has a scheduled day off Thursday, so Berti will have a day to rest up ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta.