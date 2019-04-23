Berti is starting at third base and batting ninth Tuesday against the Indians, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti's contract was selected by the Marlins on Saturday, and after walking in his lone at-bat thus far, he'll receive an opportunity to enter the starting lineup Tuesday. The Marlins will bump their usual starter at third base, Brian Anderson, to right field, opening up the hot corner for Berti.

More News
Our Latest Stories