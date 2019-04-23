Marlins' Jon Berti: Draws first start of 2019
Berti is starting at third base and batting ninth Tuesday against the Indians, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Berti's contract was selected by the Marlins on Saturday, and after walking in his lone at-bat thus far, he'll receive an opportunity to enter the starting lineup Tuesday. The Marlins will bump their usual starter at third base, Brian Anderson, to right field, opening up the hot corner for Berti.
More News
-
Marlins' Jon Berti: Contract purchased by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Jon Berti: SIgns minor-league deal with Miami•
-
Blue Jays' Jon Berti: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Jon Berti: Called up for MLB debut•
-
Indians' Jon Berti: Traded to Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Jon Berti: Re-signs minor-league deal with Blue Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal