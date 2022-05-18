Berti (illness) rejoined the Marlins on Tuesday but has yet to be activated from the COVID-19-related injured list, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti was away from the team for approximately a week and a half before reporting to LoanDepot Park after he completed his quarantine. Because of the time he missed, Berti will likely need to turn in a few workouts over the next couple days before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend. If all goes well, Berti could make his return from the IL early next week. Upon his activation, Berti will likely fill a utility role for Miami.