Berti will replace the injured Joey Wendle (oblique) in the Marlins' lineup Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Heraldreports.

He could also be in line for an uptick in playing time should Wendle need a stint on the injured list, which would make the speedy Berti a viable fantasy play in deeper leagues. Last year's stolen base leader has yet to swipe a bag in three games -- two starts -- this season.