Berti was removed ahead of the second inning of Thursday's game against the Pirates with an apparent injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Berti walked in his lone plate appearance in the bottom of the first inning and proceeded to record his MLB-leading 28th stolen base, but it came at the price of an injury. De Nicola notes that Berti appeared to suffer the injury in question while sliding into second base, though he stayed in the game for the remainder of the inning before he was replaced by Joey Wendle in the field in the top of the second. The Marlins should provide an update on the nature of Berti's injury later Thursday.