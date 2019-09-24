Berti went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in the Marlins' 8-4 win over the Mets on Monday.

It was an active day from atop the order for Berti, who posted his first four-hit game of the season and scored three of his team's eight runs. He hasn't provided much power this season, with just six long balls in 68 games, but he's managed respectable numbers in other categories, with a .275 batting average and a solid .353 on-base percentage.