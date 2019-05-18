Berti got the start in center field and hit leadoff during Friday's win over the Mets, going 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base.

The 29-year-old has already played shortstop and third base for the Marlins since his promotion, and now he's added center and left field to his resume in recent days. Berti's slashing just .232/.313/.321 with a homer, a steal, three RBI and 10 runs over 21 games, so even though he's seeing fairly regular playing time and getting looks at the top of the order, his fantasy value remains restricted to deep NL-only formats.