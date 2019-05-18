Marlins' Jon Berti: Getting look in outfield
Berti got the start in center field and hit leadoff during Friday's win over the Mets, going 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base.
The 29-year-old has already played shortstop and third base for the Marlins since his promotion, and now he's added center and left field to his resume in recent days. Berti's slashing just .232/.313/.321 with a homer, a steal, three RBI and 10 runs over 21 games, so even though he's seeing fairly regular playing time and getting looks at the top of the order, his fantasy value remains restricted to deep NL-only formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...