Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Berti doesn't have a hold on a regular role at any one position, but he still managed to start in each of the previous eight games while moving between left field, third base and shortstop. He served as the Marlins' leadoff man in the first seven of those contests, but he was dropped to seventh in Saturday's 8-5 win while outfielder Jonathan Davis served as Miami's table setter.