Berti is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Berti will head to the bench for the first time since July 21, ending a streak of nine consecutive starts in which he saw action at third base, shortstop and in left field. The Marlins moved on from Jean Segura ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline but acquired two player (Josh Bell and Jake Burger) who are expected to start on a regular basis, so Berti could end up finding himself on the bench more frequently. Berti's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should at least keep him in the mix for a handful of starts per week as other players get days off or miss time due to injury.