Berti is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

While Joey Wendle was on the bench, Berti started at shortstop against right-handed pitchers in both of the past two games, going 2-for-7 with a pair of base hits. Though the lefty-hitting Wendle is back at shortstop Wednesday against right-hander Zach Eflin, the Marlins could be viewing the position as more a timeshare between Wendle and Berti moving forward rather than a platoon. Berti holds a nearly 350-point edge in OPS over Wendle since the All-Star break (.723 to .382).