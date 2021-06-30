Berti is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Berti will head to the bench for the first time since June 5, ending a stretch of 21 consecutive starts. The 31-year-old provided only five extra-base knocks (three home runs, two doubles) during that stretch, but he batted .324 and posted a .405 on-base average. The newly acquired Joe Panik will enter the starting nine for the first time as a Marlin, but Berti should have some job security at the hot corner based on how he's performed in recent weeks.