Berti went 1-for-3 with a double in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting sixth, Berti extended his current hitting streak to six games, a stretch in which he's gone 10-for-17 (.588) with two stolen bases and four runs scored. The 33-year-old has slipped back into a super-utility role with the Marlins mostly healthy -- over the last five games, he's started twice at shortstop and once each at third base and in left field -- and he seems to be more comfortable with that assignment. On the season, Berti's slashing .292/.335/.372 in 271 plate appearances with two homers, 11 steals, 18 RBI and 35 runs.