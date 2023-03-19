Berti went 2-for-3 with a home run Saturday in a Grapefruit League win for the Marlins over the Nationals.

He also added an RBI single an inning later. It's the first homer of the spring for Berti, and it came off Taylor Williams to start the game. The 33-year-old infielder has gotten off to a solid start this spring with a .269/.424/.385 slash. Berti has been a major steals threat over the past few seasons, including a league-leading 41 thefts in 102 games last year, and he should at least be productive in that category again in 2023.