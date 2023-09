Berti went 2-for-2 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 16-1 loss to the Brewers.

Berti came off the bench in the blowout and provided the only run of the night for the Marlins with an eighth-inning solo shot off right-hander Bryse Wilson. The 33-year-old speedster now has four home runs in 125 games (390 plate appearances) this season with Miami.