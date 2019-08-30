Berti went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Berti launched a leadoff solo home run in the first inning off Alex Wood to cut the Marlins deficit in half. The long ball was his sixth of the year and fourth of the month. Batting .272/.350/.451 overall this season, the 29-year-old has been turning up the heat lately as the Marlins' leadoff man.

