Berti went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Monday's 10-3 win over the Cubs.

Berti's solo shot in the fourth inning was just his fourth long ball of the year and first this month. He's now swiped 36 bags in 40 attempts, extending his MLB lead. The veteran infielder was trapped in an 0-for-16 slump before Monday's big day. Berti improved his season slash line to .249/.335/.351 with 21 extra-base hits and 43 runs scored through 88 games.