Berti went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Cleveland.
Berti opened the scoring Sunday, smacking an opposite-field homer off Logan Allen to give Miami an early lead. It's Berti's second long ball of the year after he hit four in 358 at-bats last season. The reigning stolen-base champ is slashing .224/.264/.358 with seven RBI, nine runs scored and four steals. While Berti shouldn't be relied on as a reliable power source, he'll likely wind up near the top of the league in stolen bases again.