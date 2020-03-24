Play

Berti had gone 4-for-29 (.138) with a 1:10 BB:K when spring training was suspended.

Perhaps the most worrisome part of his spring line is the fact that he didn't even attempt a stolen base for a team that saw players like Monte Harrison (6-for-7 on steal attempts) and Jonathan Villar (4-for-4) run seemingly at will. Granted, Berti didn't get many chances to put his wheels to the test -- two of his four hits went for extra bases -- but it's still a disappointing spring effort from a player without a secure spot in the lineup. The 30-year-old's fantasy value will remain tied to his playing time and speed when the regular season begins, making him a very volatile asset.

