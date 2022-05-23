Berti (illness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Joey Wendle (hamstring) is also reporting to Jupiter this week to begin a rehab assignment, and both he and Berti should have similar timelines for making their respective returns to the Marlins' 26-man active roster. Berti, who has been on the COVID-19-related injured list since testing positive for the virus May 7, is expected to supplant Erik Gonzalez as the Marlins' top utility infielder once he's activated.