Berti went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.

The 33-utility player didn't steal a base in his first eight games of the season, but Berti has now gone 3-for-3 on the basepaths in the last four contests. His .231 batting average (9-for-39) isn't impressive and he has only one homer, two RBI and five runs in 12 games, but he can make a big impact in stolen bases for fantasy GMs that can afford to roster a fairly one-dimensional player.