Marlins' Jon Berti: Lands on IL
Berti (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He has been out with a stiff right finger, which is apparently serious enough for him to miss at least 10 days. Isan Diaz was recalled in a corresponding move.
