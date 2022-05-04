Berti will start at third base and handle leadoff duties Wednesday with the Marlins opposing the Diamondbacks and southpaw starter Madison Bumgarner, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

For the fourth time in seven games, Berti will receive the leadoff assignment, as he's seemingly emerged as the Marlins' preferred table setter against left-handed pitching. Berti also picked up a start against a right-handed pitcher (Humberto Castellanos) in Tuesday's 5-4 loss, but that was a result of Miguel Rojas receiving a routine off day.