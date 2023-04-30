Berti will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though he's returning to the lineup as the Marlins' table setter against a left-hander (Justin Steele), Berti may be on the outs for a regular role against right-handed pitching. He's hit the bench in two of the last three occasions that the Marlins have faced right-handed starters, with Garrett Hampson getting the nod at shortstop instead. However, both Hampson and Berti may see their opportunities versus righties dwindle whenever Joey Wendle (intercostal) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.