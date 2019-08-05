Berti will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Monday in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

After starting each of the previous three games at third base and going 5-for-15 with two doubles, a triple and two stolen bases, Berti will shift over a spot in the infield to fill in for a resting Miguel Rojas. The Marlins placed Neil Walker (finger) on the 10-day injured list Monday, potentially opening the door for Berti to stick in an everyday role moving forward. Berti will face his stiffest competition for at-bats from Starlin Castro, who could become more of a factor at the hot corner now that prospect Isan Diaz is poised to take over as the club's top option at the keystone.