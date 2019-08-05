Marlins' Jon Berti: Leading off in afternoon game
Berti will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Monday in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
After starting each of the previous three games at third base and going 5-for-15 with two doubles, a triple and two stolen bases, Berti will shift over a spot in the infield to fill in for a resting Miguel Rojas. The Marlins placed Neil Walker (finger) on the 10-day injured list Monday, potentially opening the door for Berti to stick in an everyday role moving forward. Berti will face his stiffest competition for at-bats from Starlin Castro, who could become more of a factor at the hot corner now that prospect Isan Diaz is poised to take over as the club's top option at the keystone.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...