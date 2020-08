Berti will start in center field and lead off in Sunday's game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Berti will set the table for Miami for the fifth game in a row and the sixth time in seven games. The 30-year-old looks poised to serve as Miami's primary center fielder while Magneuris Sierra (hamstring), making Berti worthy of a look for those looking for help in the stolen-base category. Berti has gone 8-for-9 on steal attempts so far this season.