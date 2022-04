Berti will start at second base and lead off for the Marlins in Thursday's game in Washington, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jazz Chisholm is getting a breather for the series finale, so Berti will be summoned from the bench to take his spot in the field and atop the order. Berti most recently made a pair of starts at third base to close out the Marlins' weekend series in Atlanta, going a combined 2-for-6 with a triple, four walks and three runs between those games.