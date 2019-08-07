Berti will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The rookie will enter the starting nine for the sixth time in seven games at his third different position. Berti's versatility should give him a clear path to semi-regular work the rest of the way even when the Marlins are at full strength, but Miguel Rojas' (hamstring) seemingly imminent move to the injured list should open up shortstop for the 29-year-old on an everyday basis. Berti also has a decent at seeing an extended look in the leadoff role after posting a .400 on-base percentage to go with three steals in three attempts since returning from his own stint on the IL in late July.