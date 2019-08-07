Marlins' Jon Berti: Leading off Wednesday
Berti will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The rookie will enter the starting nine for the sixth time in seven games at his third different position. Berti's versatility should give him a clear path to semi-regular work the rest of the way even when the Marlins are at full strength, but Miguel Rojas' (hamstring) seemingly imminent move to the injured list should open up shortstop for the 29-year-old on an everyday basis. Berti also has a decent at seeing an extended look in the leadoff role after posting a .400 on-base percentage to go with three steals in three attempts since returning from his own stint on the IL in late July.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...