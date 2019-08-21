Berti went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Marlins' 5-1 loss to the Braves.

Berti's third-inning blast was the only production the Marlins could muster against Braves lefty Dallas Keuchel, who otherwise kept Miami off the board though six frames before turning the game over to the bullpen. Though the Marlins' leadoff man has provided solo shots in two of the past three games, his main value for fantasy purposes will come on the basepaths. Berti has gone 5-for-6 on steal attempts through 40 contests this season.