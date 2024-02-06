Berti isn't expected to remain atop the Marlins' depth chart at shortstop as the club looks at available free-agent options, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Tim Anderson is the biggest name still on the market at shortstop, with Amed Rosario, Nick Ahmed and Adalberto Mondesi also said to be on Miami's radar. Berti saw a career-high 424 plate appearances last season, playing 64 games at short but also 41 at third base, 15 at second base and 19 between the corner outfield spots, and the Marlins still view him as a better fit in a utility role. If the team elects not to bring in a free agent, Jacob Amaya and Vidal Brujan could also get looks this spring as potential starting options at shortstop.