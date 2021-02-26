Berti is not considered part of the competition for the Marlins' starting second base job, Andre C. Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

Prospects Jazz Chisholm and Isan Diaz are fighting for that spot, with the loser of the battle expected to begin the season at Triple-A Jacksonville, while Berti slots in as the backup in either case. With both younger players unproven, however, it wouldn't be a surprise if neither can hold onto the job, giving Berti a path to plenty of playing time at the keystone in addition to his utility duties elsewhere on the diamond. The 31-year-old has taken advantage of his opportunities in Miami the last two seasons, posting a .269/.362/.388 slash line with 26 steals in 31 attempts over 436 plate appearances while seeing action everywhere except first base and catcher.