Berti will be on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Berti's eight steals have provided at least a bit of value to fantasy teams, but that's about all he's been good for this season, as he's homered just four times while hitting .215/.309/.320. Given that he's already on the wrong side of 30, it's possible he falls behind the Marlins' younger options down the stretch, as the team is already all but out of the playoff picture. Joe Panik, who's less than a year younger than Berti, will start at the hot corner on this occasion.