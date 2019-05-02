Berti got the start at third base and hit seventh Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a win over Cleveland.

The 29-year-old minor-league veteran has been getting regular playing time lately with Neil Walker (hamstring) and Garrett Cooper (hand) both banged up, and Berti has started to find his footing in the majors, going 5-for-16 with two walks over the last five games. He could become a base-stealing threat down the road -- he swiped 30 bags on 40 attempts across three levels last year -- but for now his fantasy value is limited.