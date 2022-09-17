site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jon Berti: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Berti isn't starting Saturday against Washington.
Berti started the last three games and went 0-for-12 with a walk and three strikeouts. Jerar Encarnacion will take over in left field and bat eighth.
