Marlins' Jon Berti: Out again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Berti is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
This marks two straight days on the bench for Berti, who has gone just 2-for-23 in his last six games. Joey Wendle will hit leadoff and play second base Tuesday.
