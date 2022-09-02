site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jon Berti: Out Friday with hip issue
Berti (hip) is not in Friday's lineup against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Berti left Wednesday's game with right hip soreness and is not ready to get back into the mix. Joey Wendle will start at third base while Charles Leblanc starts at second base.
